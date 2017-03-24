Mugger killed by victim in BR altercation

BATON ROUGE - A person being robbed shot their attacker, who died at a hospital Friday.

Police released details of the shooting after Kylin Spencer died. The attempted robbery happened Thursday night, police said.

Spencer, 19, and another person tried to rob someone at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 12200 block of La Margie Avenue. The victim shot at the pair of robbers, hitting Spencer.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not release details about possible charges.

