73°
Latest Weather Blog
Mugger killed by victim in BR altercation
BATON ROUGE - A person being robbed shot their attacker, who died at a hospital Friday.
Police released details of the shooting after Kylin Spencer died. The attempted robbery happened Thursday night, police said.
Spencer, 19, and another person tried to rob someone at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 12200 block of La Margie Avenue. The victim shot at the pair of robbers, hitting Spencer.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not release details about possible charges.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beloved cat with microchip went missing, adopted by another family
-
Hammond school closed Friday due to Norovirus outbreak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Long-time employee quits, allegations surface over missing money
-
What are locals saying about the failed health care bill?
-
Heimlich hero: Video captures student saving friend's life