73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mugger killed by victim in BR altercation

57 minutes 3 seconds ago March 24, 2017 Mar 24, 2017 Friday, March 24 2017 March 24, 2017 9:00 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A person being robbed shot their attacker, who died at a hospital Friday.

Police released details of the shooting after Kylin Spencer died.  The attempted robbery happened Thursday night, police said.

Spencer, 19, and another person tried to rob someone at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 12200 block of La Margie Avenue.   The victim shot at the pair of robbers, hitting Spencer.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not release details about possible charges.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days