Moving day: Bear family living in highway median relocated
TEMPLETON, Mass. (AP) - A portion of a Massachusetts highway was shut down while state wildlife officials moved a family of bears that had set up a den in the median.
State police shut down a stretch of Route 2 in Templeton on Thursday morning while state environmental police tranquilized the mother bear and relocated her and her cubs to a safer location in a nearby state forest. Authorities say the bears had to be moved as a precaution to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of motorists.
Route 2 is a four-lane highway in that area and was shut down for about 45 minutes. State police tweeted that "everything went beary well" with the move.
