Movie trailer released of Barry Seal film; Tom Cruise plays local smuggler

BATON ROUGE – The trailer about the life story of the notorious CIA informant Barry Seal of Baton Rouge was released this week.

Universal Pictures' American Made premieres in September. The trailer can be seen in this post or HERE via YouTube.

The movie follows the life of Seal, played by Tom Cruise, who was a drug smuggler, informant and associate of Colombian drug lords. Seal was assassinated at a halfway house in 1986 off Airline Highway after agreeing to testify at a trial related to the smuggling operation.

The trailer does not specifically reference Baton Rouge or Seal's killing. It's not clear from the trailer if the city or the assassination will have a role in the film.

Two years ago, the movie was at the center of a lawsuit involving members of the Seal family. Seal's eldest daughter sued her stepbrothers, stepsister and her father's third wife over the movie deal.

The suit alleges the contract for Seal's life story was $350,000 and Seal's third wife and their children never received approval from Seal's estate for the project.

The daughter who filed the suit, Lisa Seal Frigon, said at the time the movie portrays Barry Seal as a drunk, reckless pilot who is disconnected from much of his family. The trailer shows Seal covered in drugs and drinking often.

One of the men who was convicted of Seal's murder, Miguel Velez, died at Angola in August 2015.

The lawsuit is in appeals.

