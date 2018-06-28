Latest Weather Blog
Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street
SEATTLE (AP) - Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a brown UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon van.
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, is rolling out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs in the U.S. launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages. They'll be able to lease blue vans with the Amazon logo stamped on it, buy Amazon uniforms for drivers and get support from Amazon.
In return, Amazon gets more ways to ship its packages to shoppers without having to rely on other package delivery services. With these vans on the road, Amazon said more shoppers would be able to track their packages on a map, contact the driver or change where a package is left -- all of which it can't do if the package is in the back of a UPS or FedEx truck.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some metro council members only want one tax on ballot
-
New student living complext set to open at LSU in July
-
62 Louisiana arrests announced in child predator crackdown
-
State Fire Marshal inspecting fireworks stands ahead of 4th of July celebrations
-
Multi-million dollar flood control project nearing completion, road set to reopen