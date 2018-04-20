Mourners commend Barbara Bush's literacy efforts

HOUSTON (AP) - A couple from Washington, D.C., says they decided to come to events celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush to honor her work in education and helping people with disabilities.

Mitchell and Jessica Queener say they were in Houston for work but decided to join scores of people lining up Friday to pay their final respects to Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at age 92. Her body will lie in repose from noon to midnight on Friday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

Jessica Queener works in special education and wears a cochlear implant to help her with her hearing loss. She says Barbara Bush's work "really resonates with me on a personal level but also professionally."

They also credited Barbara Bush for being a positive influence on her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, when he signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

Jessica Queener says the federal law "brought me a lot more access to the world that I did not have as a very young child."