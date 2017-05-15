Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police say a man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on LA 16 Sunday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 66-year-old Donald McNair of Prairieville was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 around noon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. McNair slid into the westbound lane of the highway and was struck by an oncoming Ford Escape.

Police say McNair suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.