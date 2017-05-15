70°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police say a man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on LA 16 Sunday.
According to Louisiana State Police, 66-year-old Donald McNair of Prairieville was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 around noon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. McNair slid into the westbound lane of the highway and was struck by an oncoming Ford Escape.
Police say McNair suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grief counselors on hand after McKinley QB killed in shooting
-
The Painted Bunting is the 'OMG' bird
-
Cancer survivor beats the odds, becomes grandmother at age 72
-
Friends, family mourn McKinley High student killed just days before graduation
-
McKinley High quarterback dead after shooting at graduation party