Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash on I-55

AMITE - A 57-year-old Slidell man was killed in a four-vehicle crash, involving two motorcycles, on Interstate 55 Saturday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. on I-55 northbound, south of LA 16.

The crash claimed the life of Earl H. Jones Jr., 57, of Slidell.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as two motorcycles were traveling northbound on Interstate 55 in the left lane. Jones was riding a 2003 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle and 60-year-old Ronald Cagler of Picayune, Miss. was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson. Jones was driving slightly ahead of Cagler, State Police said.

A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 43-year-old Amber Davis of Mangham, La. was driving just ahead of the two motorcycles in the left lane. State Police say the motorcycles were traveling at a higher rate of speed and attempted to overtake the Malibu.

As the motorcycles attempted to pass, both crashed into the rear of the Malibu. Following the initial impact, Jones' motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and he was ejected. Cagler's Harley also ran off the roadway to the left and traveled into the grass median. Cagler's motorcycle then traveled out of the median, back upon the roadway, and began to flip, ejecting the rider onto the roadway.

Following the collision with the two motorcycles, Davis' Malibu traveled from the left lane into the right lane, where it crashed into a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 70-year-old Thomas Morgan, of French Settlement, La. The impact caused both vehicles to exit the right side of the roadway, where they came to a rest.

Jones sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and he was pronounced dead on-scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Corner's Office. Jones was wearing a DOTD approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Cagler was taken to North Oaks Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injuries. Cagler was cited for Careless Operation. He was wearing a DOTD approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Davis and her 13-year-old juvenile passenger were taken to North Oaks Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Morgan was also taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.