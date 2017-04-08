Motorcyclist killed in Assumption Parish crash

BELLE ROSE - Louisiana State Police say a Donaldsonville man was killed in a motorcycle crash on LA 1 Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 54-year-old Gregory Brown was traveling down the highway at around 12:30 p.m. when a GMC Sierra pulled out in front of his Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of LA 1 and LA Spur 70. Brown struck the rear of the pickup truck as it was attempting to make a turn and sustained serious injuries.

Brown was transported to the Assumption Community Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The driver of the truck and a passenger sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say Brown was not wearing a DOT approved helmet.

Alcohol and drug use are not suspected in the crash.