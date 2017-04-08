Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed in Assumption Parish crash
BELLE ROSE - Louisiana State Police say a Donaldsonville man was killed in a motorcycle crash on LA 1 Saturday afternoon.
According to police, 54-year-old Gregory Brown was traveling down the highway at around 12:30 p.m. when a GMC Sierra pulled out in front of his Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of LA 1 and LA Spur 70. Brown struck the rear of the pickup truck as it was attempting to make a turn and sustained serious injuries.
Brown was transported to the Assumption Community Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The driver of the truck and a passenger sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police say Brown was not wearing a DOT approved helmet.
Alcohol and drug use are not suspected in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lane closures on parts of Perkins Road start Friday
-
Jury finds former 'Sons of Guns' star guilty in rape trial
-
Residents in Central want answers for brown tap water
-
Contractor hired in good faith had no license, but does now
-
Farmers bounce back from floods for Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival 2017