Motorcyclist killed in another deadly crash in Livingston Parish this weekend

8 hours 39 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, October 14 2018 Oct 14, 2018 October 14, 2018 8:30 AM October 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Waveland, MS, man was killed in what was the third deadly crash in Livingston Parish this weekend Saturday evening.

Jasper Bassmier, 25, died, State Police said, after Bassmier lost control of his motorcycle, drove into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by another driver on 4H Club Road.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Bassmier died at the scene, troopers said. 

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis. 

No charges were filed. 

******************

