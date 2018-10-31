Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed after losing control, crashing into Mustang
MARINGOUIN - One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Iberville Parish Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 11 north of LA 76. According to state police, the crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Aubrey Stewart Jr.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred when Stewart was driving northbound on LA 77 on a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle. At the same time, a 2013 Ford Mustang driven by 59-year-old Joseph Trosclair was traveling southbound on the roadway.
For reasons that are still under investigation, Stewart lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle slid across the center line and hit Trosclair's vehicle.
Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Impairment isn't a suspected factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drives for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One transported after crash involving school bus
-
Happy Halloween: Here are your trick-or-treat times and Halloween safety tips
-
LSU ranked #3 in 2018's first CFB playoff rankings
-
Police investigating after child left on school bus Tuesday morning
-
LSU cracking down on third-party merchandise ahead of Bama game