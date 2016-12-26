Motorcyclist killed after crash with truck on LA 18

Image via Google Maps

JEFFERSON PARISH – A crash on LA 18 in Waggaman claimed the life of one motorcyclist on Christmas.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. when 37-year-old Derek Williams was driving a Honda Shadow motorcycle east on LA 18 as he was approaching Avondale Garden Road. A Dodge Durango, driven by 30-year-old Ronya Boyd, was traveling west on LA 18.

Boyd failed to make a right curve in the road and crossed into the east bound lane. The Dodge struck the motorcycle and Williams was ejected. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Louisiana State Police noted that Williams was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected, however a toxicology test will be performed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Troopers suspect that a lack of tire maintenance was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending, according to Louisiana State Police.