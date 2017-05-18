Motorcyclist killed after crash on LA 36 in Covington

Image via Google Maps

COVINGTON – A man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on LA 36 in Covington on Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. when 32-year-old Domario Rodricous Smith was riding a Suzuki motorcycle westbound on LA 36 while 52-year-old Honora Kennedy Richard was driving a Toyota Avalon eastbound on the highway.

Richard attempted to turn left from LA 36 to Opelousas Street and as she turned, she crossed into the westbound lane of LA 36 into the path of Smith's motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of Avalon.

According to Louisiana State Police, Smith was wearing a helmet, however he sustained severe injuries as result of the crash. He was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. State Police say Richard was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. She submitted a voluntary breath test, which showed no alcohol present.

Louisiana State Police say blood samples were collected from Smith and Richard and will be analyzed by the coroner's office. The investigation continues and findings in the investigation will be forwarded to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office for consultation of charges.