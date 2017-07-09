Motorcyclist killed after collision with dog

ST. AMANT – A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday after he hit a loose dog on the highway, State Police revealed.

Gary Fortney, 66, lost control after his motorcycle hit the animal on Gold Place Road east of Highway 431. The wreck happened around nine o'clock Saturday night, authorities said.

Crash investigators said the dog ran into the highway from a ditch as Fortney was driving down the road. Fortney was thrown from the motorcycle.

The dog also died. The dog belonged to someone who was notified of the crash, State Police said.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz