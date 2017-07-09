75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist killed after collision with dog

1 hour 59 minutes 57 seconds ago July 09, 2017 Jul 9, 2017 Sunday, July 09 2017 July 09, 2017 2:03 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. AMANT – A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday after he hit a loose dog on the highway, State Police revealed.

Gary Fortney, 66, lost control after his motorcycle hit the animal on Gold Place Road east of Highway 431. The wreck happened around nine o'clock Saturday night, authorities said.

Crash investigators said the dog ran into the highway from a ditch as Fortney was driving down the road. Fortney was thrown from the motorcycle.

The dog also died. The dog belonged to someone who was notified of the crash, State Police said.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days