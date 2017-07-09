75°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed after collision with dog
ST. AMANT – A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday after he hit a loose dog on the highway, State Police revealed.
Gary Fortney, 66, lost control after his motorcycle hit the animal on Gold Place Road east of Highway 431. The wreck happened around nine o'clock Saturday night, authorities said.
Crash investigators said the dog ran into the highway from a ditch as Fortney was driving down the road. Fortney was thrown from the motorcycle.
The dog also died. The dog belonged to someone who was notified of the crash, State Police said.
******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Weekend-long closure of I-10 in Ascension begins tonight
-
Great-grandpa-to-be’s moved to tears by pregnancy announcement
-
Milwaukee cop jumps into lagoon to save struggling dog
-
Chlorine leak at area plant contained, shelter in place order lifted
-
Drivers frustrated by weekend roadwork on I-10