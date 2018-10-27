Motorcyclist identified after Friday afternoon deadly crash

BATON ROUGE – A motorcyclist died after turning into traffic and crashing into a passing vehicle Friday, police said in an updated report on the crash.

Edneis Braga, 41, died.

Braga, police said, was attempting to turn left from Monterrey Boulevard between Choctaw and Greenwell Springs Road onto Dorchester and pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV. Braga’s motorcycle smashed into the SUV’s side, killing Braga.

Police said there were no charges filed.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz