Motorcyclist facing charges after crash leaves him seriously injured
DENHAM SPRINGS - State police cited a man after he was hurt in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.
The crash was reported on South Point Drive around 5 p.m. Authorities say the driver sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
According to Louisiana State Police, he was cited for careless operation and not having insurance.
The cause of the crash was not immediately released.
