79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist facing charges after crash leaves him seriously injured

1 hour 34 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 11:42 AM June 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - State police cited a man after he was hurt in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

The crash was reported on South Point Drive around 5 p.m. Authorities say the driver sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, he was cited for careless operation and not having insurance.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days