Motorcyclist dies in Ponchatoula crash on Halloween night

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Springfield man died in a motorcycle accident on Highway 22 in Ponchatoula Wednesday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 54-year-old Gerald A. East of Springfield was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson and traveling westbound on LA 22 near I-55 just before 9 p.m. Troopers say East failed to stop behind a driver in a 2011 Kia Sorento, and crashed into the rear of the Kia.

East was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.

State Police say East was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.