Motorcyclist dies in Ponchatoula crash on Halloween night

47 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 November 01, 2018 2:50 PM November 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Springfield man died in a motorcycle accident on Highway 22 in Ponchatoula Wednesday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 54-year-old Gerald A. East of Springfield was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson and traveling westbound on LA 22 near I-55 just before 9 p.m. Troopers say East failed to stop behind a driver in a 2011 Kia Sorento, and crashed into the rear of the Kia.

East was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.

State Police say East was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. 

