Motorcyclist dies after crashing into trailer on Highway 316

Photo: Google Maps

HOUMA - Police say a motorcyclist hurt in a Saturday night crash on LA 316 has died from his injuries.

According to Louisiana State Police, 61-year-old James Marcel Jr. of Houma was traveling south on Highway 316 near Coteau Road when he struck a trailer that was blocking the roadway.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck pulling the trailer was having trouble turning off the highway onto a private driveway when he stopped with his trailer blocking part of the highway. The driver then reportedly exited his truck with the trailer still blocking the southbound lane of the highway.

Marcel failed to stop his motorcycle before striking the trailer from behind. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other driver was outside of his vehicle when the crash took place and was not injured.

Police say Marcel was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and a breath test confirmed the other driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.