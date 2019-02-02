Motorcyclist dies after crash on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE- Troopers say a man has died following a motorcycle accident in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash took the life of 33-year-old Kyle Gatzke of Baton Rouge.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on February 1st as Gatzke was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 on a 2012 Honda CBR motorcycle. State police say that 48-year-old Lana Bryars of Prairieville was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, failed to yield and made a left turn across the northbound lanes and struck Gatzke's motorcycle.



Gatzke was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he later died.

Troopers say Gatzke was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and impairment was suspected not to be a factor.