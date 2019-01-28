Motorcyclist dies after crash in Livingston Parish last week

ALBANY - Troopers say a man has died following a motorcycle accident last week in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of 42-year-old Joseph Tarver of Independence.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on January 23. Tarver was traveling northbound on Highway 1063 near Highway 442. State police say he lost control of his 2000 Yamaha V-Star while navigating around a curve, then slid across the roadway and hit a ditch.

Tarver was transported to North Oaks Medical Center. Two days later, he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers say Tarver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but impairment is suspected. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.