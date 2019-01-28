64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Livingston Parish last week

34 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 January 28, 2019 5:24 PM January 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ALBANY - Troopers say a man has died following a motorcycle accident last week in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of 42-year-old Joseph Tarver of Independence.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on January 23. Tarver was traveling northbound on Highway 1063 near Highway 442. State police say he lost control of his 2000 Yamaha V-Star while navigating around a curve, then slid across the roadway and hit a ditch.

Tarver was transported to North Oaks Medical Center. Two days later, he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers say Tarver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but impairment is suspected. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days