Motorcyclist dead following crash on Highway 67

1 hour 6 minutes 10 seconds ago January 13, 2017 Jan 13, 2017 Friday, January 13 2017 January 13, 2017 9:19 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

EAST FELICIANA – One motorcyclist is dead following a crash in East Feliciana Parish on Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 67 northbound at Gross Road.

A red crossover utility vehicle was also involved in the crash. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at the time of this post.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

