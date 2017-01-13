69°
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Highway 67
EAST FELICIANA – One motorcyclist is dead following a crash in East Feliciana Parish on Friday morning.
The crash occurred on Highway 67 northbound at Gross Road.
A red crossover utility vehicle was also involved in the crash. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at the time of this post.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
