Motorcycle stolen at gunpoint from St. Tammany gas station

Photo: Stock photo

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating an armed robbery suspect and a stolen motorcycle.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, two men robbed a victim at gunpoint at a Slidell area gas station. According to a release, the robbers stole the victim's black 2014 Suzuki GSXR 1000.

One of the suspects fled the scene on the motorcycle, which was last seen heading toward New Orleans. The second suspect fled the scene in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the release, the Camaro was located on the interstate by responding deputies. There was a brief chase, but the car eventually stopped. The driver, a 15-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody. Deputies say the Camaro was reported stolen and had been used in another armed robbery Sunday in Houston.

The juvenile was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer and drug possession.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Marco Lopez at (985) 726-7826.