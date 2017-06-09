Motorcycle rider injured after hitting truck on Florida Blvd.

72°
June 09, 2017 8:54 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle hitting the back of a truck on Florida Blvd.

BRPD officials say the crash occurred after 8:30 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near S. Sherwood Forrest Blvd.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered a broken leg, according to police. It is unknown if the driver of the truck suffered any injuries.

DOTD officials say traffic is closed on Florida Blvd. before Sherwood Forrest Blvd. due to the accident. Traffic is able to pass through the service road.

