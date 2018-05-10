87°
Motorcycle race through New Orleans kills 1, injures another
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a motorcycle race between two men ended in a crash that left one dead and the other critically injured.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the 33-year-old driver who was killed in the wreck has not been identified. A New Orleans Police Department news release says the two drivers were racing Wednesday night when one motorcycle crashed into the back of the other. The two drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The driver who was rear-ended died from his injuries during surgery. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
The other driver, a 31-year-old man, was in critical condition and in surgery early Thursday.
