Motorcycle race through New Orleans kills 1, injures another

May 10, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a motorcycle race between two men ended in a crash that left one dead and the other critically injured.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the 33-year-old driver who was killed in the wreck has not been identified. A New Orleans Police Department news release says the two drivers were racing Wednesday night when one motorcycle crashed into the back of the other. The two drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment.
  
The driver who was rear-ended died from his injuries during surgery. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
  
The other driver, a 31-year-old man, was in critical condition and in surgery early Thursday.
