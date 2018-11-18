68°
Motorcycle officer dies as result of September wreck
SLIDELL, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police officer injured in an on-duty accident in September has died.
The Slidell Police Department says in a news release that motorcycle officer Jason Seals died early Saturday as a result of the accident.
Seals was injured as he participated in a funeral escort. Police said he struck a vehicle that unexpectedly pulled in front of him.
News reports at the time said Seals was thrown from his motorcycle and landed at least 50 feet away.
