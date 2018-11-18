68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcycle officer dies as result of September wreck

56 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 November 18, 2018 3:58 PM November 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGNO

SLIDELL, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police officer injured in an on-duty accident in September has died.
 
The Slidell Police Department says in a news release that motorcycle officer Jason Seals died early Saturday as a result of the accident.
 
Seals was injured as he participated in a funeral escort. Police said he struck a vehicle that unexpectedly pulled in front of him.
 
News reports at the time said Seals was thrown from his motorcycle and landed at least 50 feet away.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days