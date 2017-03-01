67°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcycle driver suffers severe injuries after crash in Walker
WALKER - A motorcycle rider is suffering from severe injuries following a crash on Alvin Sibley Road near Walker Road North.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the 13000 block of Alvin Sibley Road, causing multiple injuries.
LPSO officials say the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment. They are now investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Broome goes on ride-along with law enforcement
-
Flood victim claims to now be victim of government red tape
-
Essen robbery suspect stole taser from deputy before being shot
-
Crabbers feeling impact just of month-long ban
-
VIDEO: truck flies through the air, crash after high speed chase