Motorcycle driver suffers severe injuries after crash in Walker

March 01, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

WALKER - A motorcycle rider is suffering from severe injuries following a crash on Alvin Sibley Road near Walker Road North.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the 13000 block of Alvin Sibley Road, causing multiple injuries.

LPSO officials say the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment. They are now investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.

