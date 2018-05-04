Motion filed to revoke bond against convicted sex offender accused of raping man, impersonating cop

BATON ROUGE- The District Attorney's Office in East Baton Rouge Parish filed a motion late Thursday asking for a Judge to revoke the bond of Mark Russell.

Russell was arrested accused of impersonating a police officer and raping a 17-year old man. Judge Chip Moore set what prosecutors described as an extremely low bond, $13,000, and Russell bonded out 24 hours later.

Immediately questions were raised about how this happened. The arrest paperwork clearly notated in bold letters and all capitalized words, that Russell has a lengthy criminal history and is a convicted and registered sex offender. Tonight, questions are being raised about whether Judge Chip Moore even read that document when the bond was set.

Russell's conviction history dates back to 1992 where he was convicted of a sex crime and sentenced to 38 years. The following year, he was arrested for another sex crime and sentenced to 12 years. In 2015, he was arrested again for another sex crime. That case is still pending. Then, on April 30th, another sex crime arrest.

"I have no idea how this happened, but for a life imprisonment case, the bond seems low," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

The motion to revoke Russell's bond was assigned to Judge Don Johnson. The case is set for Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

