Mother who smoked marijuana before breastfeeding facing child cruelty charges

1 hour 40 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, January 24 2019 Jan 24, 2019 January 24, 2019 12:14 PM January 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART - Deputies say a woman admitted to smoking marijuana before she breastfed her infant who was taken to the hospital because of seizures.

Paramedics were called to a home in Pierre Part Sunday after they received reports of a small child suffering from seizures. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says it was alerted after the child tested positive for marijuana at an area hospital.

Deputies questioned the mother, 22-year-old Kassidy Rodrigue, who was the only one home with the infant. The sheriff's office says she admitted to smoking marijuana before breastfeeding the child.

Rodrigue was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and child desertion. Her bond is set at $125,000.

