Mother who killed 8-year-old in 2016 found not guilty after insanity plea

WALKER - A judge has found a woman not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of her 8-year-old daughter more than two years ago.

Christine Courtney, 32, had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ariana Courtney. Officials said they arrived at the family's Walker home Aug. 21, 2016 and found the girl unconscious with deep lacerations to her throat. It appeared the mother had self-inflicted wounds to her own neck as well.

Deputies at the time said Courtney had to be restrained at the scene after she told deputies that different people were telling her to kill herself and her child.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and Courtney was airlifted and underwent surgery for her injuries at the time.

Courtney was found not guilty by a judge after her lawyer entered an insanity plea.