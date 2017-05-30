Mother, two children killed in Lafourche Parish crash

LAROSE - Police say a woman and her two children were killed in a crash on LA 3235 Tuesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 39-year-old Carmen Valle and her two children, 5-year-old Christopher Valle and 4-year-old Valeria Valle, were traveling north on LA 3235 around noon Tuesday.

Police say Valle lost control of her 1997 Ford F-150 and crossed the median, entering the southbound lanes. Her truck was then struck on its passenger side by an 2018 International box truck.

Valle and her two children were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Carmen and Christopher were both ejected from the vehicle, while Valeria had to be extricated from the wreck.

Carmen suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Christopher and Valeria were both transported to Lady of the Sea General Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle did sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police do not suspect impairment as a factor in the incident.