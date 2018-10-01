Mother sues school after son didn't make varsity soccer team

76°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Earth
LADUE, Mo. (AP) - A mother is suing a northeast Missouri high school for discrimination after her son didn't make the varsity soccer team and was kicked off the junior varsity team last month.
  
KTVI reports that the mother is identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit against Ladue Horton Watkins High School.
  
Ladue officials said Friday that a junior who doesn't make the varsity team can't return to the junior varsity team.  According to the lawsuit, this amounts to age and sexual discrimination because the same rules don't apply to younger students or to girls.
  
The family sued after Ladue Superintendent Donna Jahnke decided the family's complaint was unsubstantiated.
  
In courtroom testimony Friday, coach Dave Aronberg said the seven juniors cut from the varsity team weren't good enough for the junior varsity team.

