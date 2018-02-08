39°
Mother storms off after son snubs Alabama, Tennessee on National Signing Day

Wednesday, February 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: ESPN

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday was a joyous occasion for high school athletes and their families across the country. Well, save for one visibly distressed mom.

Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to Florida on National Signing Day, choosing the Gators over offers from Alabama and Tennessee.

His mom, dressed in Alabama and Tennessee gear, was seated alongside him as he made the decision. Her reaction as Copeland places the Gator hat upon his head says it all.

She did eventually return to show support for her son.

