Mother storms off after son snubs Alabama, Tennessee on National Signing Day

Photo: ESPN

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday was a joyous occasion for high school athletes and their families across the country. Well, save for one visibly distressed mom.

Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to Florida on National Signing Day, choosing the Gators over offers from Alabama and Tennessee.

His mom, dressed in Alabama and Tennessee gear, was seated alongside him as he made the decision. Her reaction as Copeland places the Gator hat upon his head says it all.

Mom walked out when No. 5 WR Jacob Copeland picked Florida over Bama and Tennessee.



But she came back to show her support. pic.twitter.com/vMrQenHjZW — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) February 7, 2018

She did eventually return to show support for her son.