Mother seeking bond after 6-month-old baby burned to death

Photo: WWL-TV

NATCHITOCHES PARISH - A mother arrested for the role she played in the burning death of her baby wants her bond to be set.

Hannah Barker is scheduled be in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom Friday morning for multiple motions, include one to set a bond, WWL-TV reports.

On July 25, Barker was charged with principal to the first-degree murderer and criminal conspiracy in relation to the homicide of her son Levi Cole Ellerbe. Another woman, Felicia Marine-Nicole Smith, was also arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

On July 17, at approximately 9:10 p.m. officers with the Natchitoches Police Department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a 6-month-old baby that was kidnapped from a home. At the scene, officers spoke with the mother who said two unknown people came to her trailer and beat on the door.

Barker told police when she opened the door, she was sprayed in the face with something she believed was mace. At that point, she fled the home but returned and found her baby gone.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in an attempt to locate the child. At approximately 10:20 p.m., NPD received a report of a fire near Breda Ave. At the scene, authorities found a baby with obvious burns on his body.

Levi was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.