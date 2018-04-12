75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother's obituary helps officers nab 1981 prison escapee

3 hours 18 seconds ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 April 12, 2018 4:49 PM April 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Investigators say a woman's obituary helped federal agents capture her fugitive son nearly four decades after he escaped from an Oklahoma prison.
  
The U.S. Marshals Service says 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym.
  
The agency says investigators tracked him down after an obituary for his mother in Houston listed a son named Stephen Chavez, the same alias Paris used while living and working in the Houston area. Fingerprints confirmed his identity.
  
Paris escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in October 1981. He escaped after serving about 19 months of a nine-year sentence for drug possession and distribution.
  
He was also featured on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' "Most Wanted" list.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days