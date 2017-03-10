Mother's condition improving after home invasion

BATON ROUGE- A mother of three children is improving Thursday in an area hospital after she was shot along with her fiancée the night before. The woman, 26-year-old Tanachia Victorian, and her partner, 28-year-old Decoty Joseph, were inside their home on Lorraine Street with their three children when a home invasion happened.

Joseph was killed while Victorian's injuries were not life threatening, their children were in another room and did not witness the shooting, according to police. Authorities don't believe the victims knew the black male who forced his way into the home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, demanding money and jewelry.

Joseph is from New Roads, family said he and his fiancée had lived in Baton Rouge for at least three years. His mother was at the Lorraine Street home Thursday, she said Joseph was too trusting.

"We told him everybody is not your friends but that was him, he was just too friendly," said Fredrickie Joseph.

A friend, who wished not to be identified told News 2, there was always suspicious activity at Joseph's home with a lot of people coming and going. Friends believe the suspicious activity made him a target for home invasion.

The three children inside were ages three, five and nine-years-old, a girl and two boys. Joseph was the father of the youngest two, while the oldest was Victorian's from a previous relationship. All three are now in the care of Victorian's family.

In all, Joseph was the father of eight children according to his mother. Police continue to look for the suspect in his killing.