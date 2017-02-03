Mother of the bride upset over fallen wedding cake

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A mother of the bride says her daughter's wedding cake collapsed hours before the ceremony. The cake baker salvaged the cake and it was served at the wedding but the wedding party is still upset with how business was handled.

Lori Kaiser says she paid $780 for a cake that fell over. Kaiser said she did not receive the cake she was dreaming of and asked for a refund.

"The end result to me was like a big birthday cake," she said.

Kaiser was looking for someone who could bake and deliver a cake to Kentwood, where the wedding was taking place. Baton Rouge locations said the transport was too far and instead was referred by a friend to Browns Cake Shop in Amite.

The request was for multiple layers and lots of gold. Agreeing the price was good, Kaiser ordered her daughter's dream wedding cake.

The cake was delivered a few hours before the wedding but Kaiser said something wasn't right.

"I looked and a thought it's much smaller than I thought it would be," she said. "As I got closer I realized it had fallen over."

Kaiser said the cake arrived leaning to one side. A short time later the top two tiers of the cake slipped off and fell on the table. The baker was called back to fix the cake.

Kaiser tells 2 On Your Side the baker didn't have any more cake at home and started piecing the cake back together with icing.

"It was fixed and everyone ate cake," she said.

But it wasn't how Kaiser pictured it and she said her daughter was upset that her mom paid $780 for a cake that had fallen over.

Kaiser said she waited for a call from the baker but the phone never rang. The Tuesday following the wedding Kaiser called Browns Cake Shop.

"She said she was informed by HR that she didn't owe me anything," said Kaiser.

2 On Your Side contacted Browns Cake Shop and spoke with the baker who said she wanted to remake the cake.

"They told me I didn't have time to do that, that I was to salvage what was there," said the baker. "I had two hours I could have come home and re-baked that cake, but I did what I was told to do by her wedding coordinator."

Browns Cake Shop also tells 2 On Your Side it apologized. WBRZ spoke to the wedding coordinator who said the baker did not offer to remake the cake. Browns Cake Shop says it did everything it was asked of and will not be offering Kaiser a refund. It did say it will bake the bride another top tier to enjoy on her first wedding anniversary.