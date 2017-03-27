Mother of suspected Miss. kidnapper arrested

Image: WLBT-TV

BRANDON, Miss. - The mother of a suspected kidnapper has been arrested after police said she aided his crimes.



WLBT-TV reports Phyllis Boyd was arrested Monday, hours after police arrested her son, 31-year-old Derrick Antoine Boyd.



A U.S. Marshal broke his leg while chasing Derrick Boyd Monday morning as Boyd jumped from an apartment building roof. Boyd was uninjured.



Authorities say Derrick Boyd broke into a Brandon apartment Saturday morning and kidnapped his estranged girlfriend at gunpoint.



The girlfriend escaped Sunday and went to the Rankin County sheriff's office.



Police say Derrick Boyd drove from Texas to kidnap the woman. Police say she came to Mississippi to escape him.