Mother of murdered 11-month-old baby speaks out

ZACHARY - Iesha Tolbert, the mother of 11-month-old Jericho Smith, who was allegedly killed by his father, talked about her child's life Monday.

"His favorite word was 'dada.' That was the only thing he knew how to say," Tolbert said.

She says the past 48 hours has been hard for her and her family. Her husband Fabian Smith, 33, is accused of his son's murder.

"Not only did I loose my baby but I also lost my husband at the same time," Tolbert said.

According to the Coroner's Office, Smith had multiple gunshot and stab wounds. Police say the baby was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon by three kids who were at home at the time of the incident.

Tolbert shared pictures and says her baby was full of joy and laugher.

"I knew my husband for fifteen years before we were married and I could never see him doing anything like this to my child. It just hurts. It hurts," Tolbert said.

Jericho's family has setup a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses, and to help fund counseling services for Jericho's remaining siblings.