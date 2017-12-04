Mother of man accused of four killings out on bond

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a man who killed four people and helped him flee to Alabama is out on bond.

Belinda Folse, mother of accused killer Taurus Hamilton, was booked into jail Dec. 1 and posted her $5,000 bond on Saturday.

Last week, Hamilton waived extradition and was sent to East Feliciana Parish to face his murder charges.

Hamilton is accused of killing three people in East Feliciana Parish and one in East Baton Rouge Parish. Three victims were found in a home in Clinton. According to arrests records, Hamilton allegedly forced his way into the house and shot his ex-girlfriend Laquan Whitfield, her boyfriend Gerald Tate and his father Gerald Parker.

At the scene, deputies found signs of forced entry and all three victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The fourth victim was a man who was shot outside of a grocery store in Zachary. The shooting was reported at the Crossroads Grocery Store on Plank Road. Chris Price was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed the shooting stemmed from an argument.