Mother of girl killed in apartment fire remembers terrifying call

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died in a blaze at an apartment complex in January says she was at work when she first got the call.

Erika Garner relived the moments she learned her daughter, Treasure, was missing in a huge blaze at the Cedarwood Apartments. She was at work when she got the call.

"My mind was 'okay, I'm going to make it and I'm going to go in," Garner explained. "But when I made it, I relaized 'okay, no one is able to go in.'"

The fire was ruled an accident after Treasure's 18-year-old sister left a pot of grease on the stove.

Garner said she's recieved an outpourin gof support as she works to move past the tragedy.

"I thank everyone for the phone calls, the texts," she said. "I even have some people sending me memories that I don't have of Treasure. But I just thank everyone that participated in everything."

The family is in need of donations to replace items lost in the apartment fire. Donations can be brought to the Baton Rouge District Attorney's office.

MOTHER

Pants: 12/13

Shirt: Medium

Shoe: Size 8.5 womens

DAUGHTER

Pants: 15/16

Shirt: Extra Large

Shoes Size 9 womens

1ST SON

Pants: 12 boys

Shirt: 10/12 boys

Shoe: 6 kids

2ND SON

Pants: 16 boys

Shirt: Large boys

Shoes: 6 kids

3RD SON

Pants: Small men's pants

Shirt: Large

Shoes: 9 mens

There is also a donation account set up at Capitol One Bank, called "Treasure's Donation Account." You can ask a teller for more information on how to donate.