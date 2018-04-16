Mother of five poses with children in now-viral graduation photos

Photo: Richard Holman_Photography

HOUSTON - Law school graduation photos for a once-homeless, single mother of five are going viral.

Ieshia Champs, 33, is preparing to graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law in May. Earlier this month, Champs took some now-viral graduation photos featuring her five children.

Champs lost her job, lost all of her belongings in a house fire, and then found out the father of two of her kids had cancer. Champs told ABC News things seemed so hopeless to the point which she tried to take her own life. But, she says a pastor at her local church gave some advice that turned her life around.

"God told me to tell you that you need to go back to school to get your GED, because that lawyer that you want to be, you're going to be it," Champs said her pastor told her.

Champs earned her GED degree and an associate degree from Houston Community College. She then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston before going to Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Raising five children while going to law school was no easy task for Champs. Her oldest son says he decided to step up after he heard his mother crying from stress, making meals for his siblings and doing other chores so his mother could focus on her studies. The rest of Champs' children found their own way to help, making flash cards and serving as a mock jury for their mom.

The faith-driven mother says the viral graduation photos are a picture of someone who knew the odds were stacked against her, but who destroyed them.