Mother of boy abandoned at train station in custody

Photo: Los Angeles Police

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say the mother of a young boy who was abandoned at Los Angeles train station has been taken into custody and is being questioned by investigators.

Los Angeles police say the woman was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at Union Station, where the boy was found the night before.

Police believe the boy, between 5 and 7, may be deaf or autistic because they hadn't been able to communicate with him.

He was reunited with his family Thursday afternoon. Later in the day, his biological mother showed up at the train station.

Police said they are still investigating why the boy was left at the train station.