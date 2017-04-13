Mother Nature to blame for the busy allergist's office.

BATON ROUGE - Mother Nature is to blame for the busy lines at the allergist's office.

The mild winter has allowed plants to grow earlier, and pollen generate quicker. One allergist said his office saw numbers of people in January, that normally isn't seen until March.

Nasal sprays and allergy medicines are easy cures to symptoms for many, but doctors can combat symptoms with an allergy shot.

If you do plan on spending the day in the garden or outside in general, try wearing a mask. You can also shower as soon as you're finished, to wash most of the pollen away.