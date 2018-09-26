79°
Mother killed sons, self by driving into Mississippi River

Wednesday, September 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas state medical examiner says a woman from Memphis, Tennessee committed murder and suicide by driving herself and her two sons into the Mississippi River.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Charles Kokes said Wednesday that 26-year-old Aisha Fair and her sons, 7-year-old Charvon Lofton and 2-year-old Jattir Ragland, died by drowning in July. Kokes said Fair and her boys suffered no substantive injuries when her vehicle hit a semitrailer. Authorities say she then drove off the interstate, down an embankment, and into the river.

The children's deaths were ruled homicides after a Crittenden County police investigation showed no evidence indicating their deaths were anything but intentional. Todd Grooms, the chief of criminal investigations for the sheriff's office, said Fair had been diagnosed with schizoaffective.

