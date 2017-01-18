Mother intervenes after man attempts to sexually assault 13-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - Police booked a man Wednesday for attempting to sexually assault a teenaged girl in September.

According to police, Derrick Anthony, 18, forcefully pushed down a 13-year-old girl behind a residence on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in the early morning of Sept. 28, 2016. Anthony then attempted to kiss and undress the victim.

The victim's mother soon went looking for her daughter and intervened when she found Anthony attempting to undress the girl.

Anthony was an acquaintance and friend of the victim's family. The victim and witness both positively identified him whenever police responded to the incident.

Anthony faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and simple battery.