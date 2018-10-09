79°
Mother, infant injured in Shreveport shooting

October 09, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KSLA

SHREVEPORT- A woman and an infant was injured in an early morning shooting in Shreveport.

According to KSLA, the incident was reported before 3:30 a.m. near Barbara Avenue. Police in Shreveport said mother and child were transported to an area hospital.

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump said a vehicle stopped in front of the house and opened fire. The names of the victims were not released.

The shooting is under investigation.

