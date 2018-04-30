67°
Latest Weather Blog
Mother, five children escape Wells Street house fire
BATON ROUGE- A mother and her five children were able to escape an early morning house fire.
The fire was reported at 2:06 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Wells Street. Authorities say the fire started in an outside shed and spread to the house. The mother and her children were able to escape the fire unharmed.
The home received fire, heat and smoke damage. Red Cross was called to assist the family.
According to a release, the cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State auditor releases findings of BRPD officers who worked extra duty while...
-
State leaders to discuss flu shot information bill
-
Salamoni cited for allegedly slapping suspect during 2016 arrest
-
Family asking for help after fire destroys veteran's home
-
Heavy equipment brought in to stabilize downtown library