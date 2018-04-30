67°
Mother, five children escape Wells Street house fire

3 hours 9 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 April 30, 2018 6:36 AM April 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A mother and her five children were able to escape an early morning house fire.

The fire was reported at 2:06 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Wells Street. Authorities say the fire started in an outside shed and spread to the house. The mother and her children were able to escape the fire unharmed.

The home received fire, heat and smoke damage. Red Cross was called to assist the family.

According to a release, the cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.

Check back for updates.

