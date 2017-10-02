Mother faces murder charge in 2-year-old son's death

Photo: WGNO

KENNER - Police say a Louisiana woman faces a murder charge after her 2-year-old son was found dead over the weekend with apparent signs of malnutrition and abuse on his body.

News outlets report that 27-year-old Twyena Thomas, of Kenner, was initially arrested Saturday night on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile. Authorities say Thomas now faces a charge of second-degree murder after an autopsy determined the boy died from blunt force trauma and abuse.

Kenner Police Lt. Brian McGregor says the child had marks and bruising on his body.

Police were called to the mother's home on Saturday after receiving a report of a child having difficulty breathing. Paramedics tried to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.