Mother-daughter duo makes history with Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police added 48 new state troopers with the 98th graduating cadet class.

“They really buckled down and did what they had to do. They really earned the right to be Louisiana state troopers,” Superintendent Kevin Reeves said.

Although the entire class earned their badges through months of training, for Trooper Tiah Larvadain it was a full circle moment years in the making.

“It's overwhelming,” Tiah said. “I don't know if I've completely digested it yet, but it's very overwhelming. I'm just trying to process it all right now. Just feeling good right now."

The 23-year-old trooper is making history. By joining LSP, she and her mom - Lieutenant Treone Larvadain - are the first mother-daughter duo in state police history.

“It's very much an honor to be in the same uniform as her,” said Trooper Larvadain. “Seeing the impact that they had on people... How they would help people, how they would respond to people, how people would respond to her... I just knew I wanted to have that affect on people the same way."



With more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, 12 with state police, Lieutenant Larvadain's only child is now taking her lead.

“I'm proud. I'm very humbled. I'm thankful that my only child chose to follow in my footsteps. That lets me know that I've done my job as a parent,” Lt. Treone Larvadain said.



For the Larvadain mother and daughter, this accomplishment isn't just about them, it's for all women interested in law enforcement.

“We can let other women out there know in case they're doubtful of whether they can become a law enforcement officer. They can become Louisiana State Troopers if they actually set their minds to it,” Lt. Larvadain said.



