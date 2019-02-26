Mother, daughter arrested after five relatives found dead in apartment

Photo: ABC News

MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Authorities have arrested a mother and her daughter after five members of their family were found dead in an apartment.

ABC News reports that 45-year-old Shana Decree and 19-year-old Dominique Decree murdered the victims in their two-bedroom apartment in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Police found the scene during a wellness check around 4 p.m. Monday.

Two victims were identified as Shana's children 25-year-old Naa'Irah Smith and 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr. The other victims were Shana's sister 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell and her 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen. Police didn't release the cause of death.

"This is a terrible tragedy. I just spoke with the family of the five deceased, and we're all heartbroken," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub. "I wish I had better news to report."

Investigators said they were searching for Campbell's 17-year-old son Joshua Campbell to ensure his safety. Authorities say he isn't a suspect.

Police haven't disclosed a motive and the case is still under investigation.